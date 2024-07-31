Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on JPM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $153,932, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $475,959.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $240.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JPMorgan Chase's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JPMorgan Chase's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $195.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.13 $230.00 $81.1K 6.6K 103 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.22 $2.21 $2.21 $205.00 $62.3K 4.7K 287 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.1 $12.05 $12.05 $220.00 $60.2K 5.1K 55 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.8 $11.7 $11.7 $215.00 $58.5K 1.8K 17 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $2.93 $2.9 $2.9 $215.00 $58.0K 2.2K 1.6K

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $3.9 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JPMorgan Chase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase Currently trading with a volume of 1,639,907, the JPM's price is up by 0.08%, now at $215.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $217.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $217. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $210. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $211. An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $221. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $226.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.