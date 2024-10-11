Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on JNJ Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Johnson & Johnson. Our analysis of options history for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $229,594, and 4 were calls, valued at $214,282.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $175.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Johnson & Johnson's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Johnson & Johnson's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Johnson & Johnson 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $5.7 $5.5 $5.5 $165.00 $109.4K 376 199 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.25 $6.1 $6.1 $175.00 $75.0K 124 124 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.2 $2.08 $2.16 $162.50 $57.2K 3.2K 51 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $1.25 $1.1 $1.13 $170.00 $56.5K 314 504 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.65 $2.65 $2.65 $160.00 $53.0K 6.7K 214

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Johnson & Johnson, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,628,630, with JNJ's price up by 0.81%, positioned at $161.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 4 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Johnson & Johnson

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $199.6.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Johnson & Johnson, targeting a price of $178. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $215. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $215. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $215.

