Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on JD.com Options

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $225,405, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $612,231.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $50.0 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.82 $0.76 $0.82 $50.00 $82.6K 35.0K 1.0K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.75 $50.00 $67.5K 1.3K 300 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $41.50 $66.6K 299 221 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.75 $6.6 $6.7 $50.00 $66.3K 1.3K 200 JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.7 $50.00 $66.3K 1.3K 100

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of JD.com Currently trading with a volume of 3,487,748, the JD's price is down by -0.71%, now at $44.6. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days. What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $58. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $55. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $45. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

