Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ISRG Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Intuitive Surgical. Our analysis of options history for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $426,801, and 6 were calls, valued at $285,918.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $520.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Surgical options trades today is 147.75 with a total volume of 588.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Surgical's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.3 $7.9 $7.9 $465.00 $253.5K 94 322 ISRG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $47.1 $46.7 $46.9 $500.00 $173.2K 57 42 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $168.7 $167.6 $168.6 $350.00 $67.4K 348 8 ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $37.3 $36.7 $37.0 $520.00 $55.5K 92 15 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $170.5 $168.6 $168.6 $350.00 $50.5K 348 3

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,600 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Present Market Standing of Intuitive Surgical With a volume of 979,283, the price of ISRG is down -0.07% at $511.27. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days. What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $543.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $525. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $570. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $565. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $540. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $518.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.