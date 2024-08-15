Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ISRG Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ISRG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Intuitive Surgical. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 58% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $86,490, and 15 are calls, amounting to $797,660.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $375.0 to $500.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $375.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.1 $12.0 $12.1 $480.00 $134.4K 205 189 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $42.8 $40.3 $41.89 $475.00 $83.7K 76 20 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $65.2 $63.8 $65.2 $440.00 $65.2K 138 10 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $20.4 $17.9 $17.9 $460.00 $64.4K 473 87 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.4 $12.2 $12.2 $480.00 $63.4K 205 60

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,600 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

In light of the recent options history for Intuitive Surgical, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 703,540, the ISRG's price is up by 1.83%, now at $479.82. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $494.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $490. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $495. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $475. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $503. An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $510.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.