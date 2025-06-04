Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on IREN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on IREN. Our analysis of options history for IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 77% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $240,331, and 6 were calls, valued at $380,758.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $20.0 for IREN over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IREN's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IREN's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

IREN Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.2 $0.19 $0.19 $16.00 $113.7K 6.0K 6.0K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.45 $11.00 $103.1K 362 300 IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.27 $0.26 $0.26 $9.50 $96.5K 1.6K 3.6K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $10.00 $83.4K 15.7K 270 IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.83 $0.8 $0.83 $10.00 $83.0K 7.1K 5.8K

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with IREN, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is IREN Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 9,129,710, with IREN's price up by 6.58%, positioned at $9.47.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On IREN

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.75.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IREN, which currently sits at a price target of $21. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on IREN, maintaining a target price of $20. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on IREN with a target price of $23. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on IREN, maintaining a target price of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IREN options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for IREN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform

