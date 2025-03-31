Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on IREN Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in IREN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for IREN. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $52,000, and 7 calls, totaling $382,013.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $14.0 for IREN over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IREN's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IREN's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $14.0, over the past month.

IREN Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.27 $2.03 $2.27 $5.00 $104.4K 797 631 IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.44 $1.43 $1.43 $7.50 $71.6K 14.2K 1.2K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.4 $1.36 $1.4 $7.50 $56.0K 14.2K 1.8K IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.62 $2.5 $2.6 $8.00 $52.0K 1.0K 200 IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.27 $1.2 $1.2 $8.00 $48.0K 1.1K 400

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

Present Market Standing of IREN

Currently trading with a volume of 7,058,764, the IREN's price is up by 0.41%, now at $6.09.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

Expert Opinions on IREN

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $12.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for IREN with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for IREN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Feb 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Needham Reiterates Hold Hold

