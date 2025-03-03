Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on IONQ Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IONQ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for IonQ. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $1,535,516, and 2 are calls, amounting to $107,610.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $50.0 for IonQ during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.4 $3.25 $3.25 $25.00 $650.2K 3.0K 2.0K IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.9 $9.8 $9.85 $30.00 $594.0K 354 603 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $25.6 $25.0 $25.25 $50.00 $140.9K 2.0K 348 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $9.3 $9.3 $25.00 $80.9K 2.7K 43 IONQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $3.95 $3.65 $3.8 $25.00 $56.0K 87 200

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IonQ, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of IonQ Trading volume stands at 3,435,908, with IONQ's price up by 3.17%, positioned at $25.35. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. Expert Opinions on IonQ

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $49.5.

