Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on IONQ Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on IonQ. Our analysis of options history for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $232,013, and 4 were calls, valued at $211,410.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $40.0 for IonQ, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IonQ's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IonQ's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $2.2 $2.1 $2.1 $32.50 $105.0K 3.0K 608 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.45 $6.45 $6.45 $30.00 $77.4K 9.0K 141 IONQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $1.78 $1.03 $1.4 $40.00 $70.0K 3.1K 0 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $2.1 $1.58 $2.1 $32.50 $69.9K 3.0K 608 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.85 $10.45 $12.25 $40.00 $36.7K 574 31

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IonQ, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of IonQ With a volume of 3,025,058, the price of IONQ is down -1.07% at $31.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days. What The Experts Say On IonQ

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.666666666666668.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Craig-Hallum keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

