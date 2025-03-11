Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on INTC Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $272,082, and 7 were calls, valued at $306,745.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $23.0 for Intel, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.0 to $23.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $6.05 $6.0 $6.0 $20.00 $118.8K 8.4K 200 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.39 $2.26 $2.39 $18.00 $104.6K 11.6K 438 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $2.1 $2.02 $2.1 $22.00 $84.0K 8.2K 401 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.0 $2.81 $3.0 $20.00 $83.4K 34.2K 330 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $2.97 $3.05 $23.00 $41.1K 17.1K 239

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Current Position of Intel Currently trading with a volume of 2,726,534, the INTC's price is down by -0.3%, now at $19.87. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intel

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $29.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Intel with a target price of $29.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

