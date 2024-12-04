Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on INTC Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Intel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $1,012,854, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,067,909.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $40.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $13.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.55 $2.99 $2.99 $28.00 $292.4K 6.8K 978 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $18.3 $18.2 $18.3 $40.00 $181.1K 8.4K 701 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $18.25 $18.15 $18.25 $40.00 $180.6K 8.4K 601 INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $19.5 $18.05 $18.15 $40.00 $127.0K 8.4K 471 INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $19.75 $18.1 $18.1 $40.00 $126.7K 8.4K 401

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 26,494,192, the price of INTC is down by -1.74%, reaching $22.08. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intel

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $21.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

