Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on IEP Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in IEP usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Icahn Enterprises. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 12% being bullish and 75% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $1,640,261, and there was a single call, worth $69,930.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $25.0 for Icahn Enterprises during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Icahn Enterprises's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Icahn Enterprises's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Icahn Enterprises Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.6 $5.0 $17.50 $499.5K 1.1K 2.2K IEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $17.50 $412.5K 1.1K 1.2K IEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.6 $4.95 $17.50 $247.5K 1.1K 2.7K IEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.9 $17.50 $176.4K 1.1K 360 IEP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.9 $11.1 $11.54 $25.00 $151.8K 493 130

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP is a provider of diversified business services in the United States. The company operates its business through varied segments which include Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Pharma, and Home Fashion. Among these, the Energy segment derives the maximum revenue from the company. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Icahn Enterprises, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Icahn Enterprises's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,187,031, the IEP's price is down by -1.24%, now at $13.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Icahn Enterprises with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

