Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on HUM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Humana (NYSE:HUM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Humana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $261,085, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $165,090.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $252.5 and $300.0 for Humana, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humana's whale trades within a strike price range from $252.5 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Humana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $41.9 $39.3 $41.45 $300.00 $82.9K 413 21 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $33.2 $31.3 $31.3 $290.00 $50.0K 2.1K 22 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.2 $2.45 $2.45 $257.50 $46.3K 119 284 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.0 $4.5 $4.5 $255.00 $45.0K 335 359 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.0 $7.5 $8.0 $255.00 $40.0K 566 371

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Humana, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Humana's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,343,182, with HUM's price down by -1.68%, positioned at $263.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

