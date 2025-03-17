Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on HPE Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Hewlett Packard. Our analysis of options history for Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $1,581,006, and 7 were calls, valued at $238,505.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $14.0 to $18.0 for Hewlett Packard over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hewlett Packard options trades today is 2633.5 with a total volume of 12,030.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hewlett Packard's big money trades within a strike price range of $14.0 to $18.0 over the last 30 days.

Hewlett Packard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.4 $2.3 $2.3 $18.00 $1.3M 8.6K 6.5K HPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.57 $2.54 $2.54 $17.00 $75.5K 4.7K 300 HPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.22 $2.19 $2.19 $17.00 $44.2K 607 300 HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.5 $3.35 $3.5 $17.00 $42.7K 313 123 HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $1.92 $1.8 $1.8 $14.00 $36.0K 1.1K 201

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

In light of the recent options history for Hewlett Packard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Hewlett Packard With a volume of 6,533,966, the price of HPE is up 1.76% at $15.89. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. What The Experts Say On Hewlett Packard

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Hewlett Packard, targeting a price of $20. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Hewlett Packard, which currently sits at a price target of $15. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Hewlett Packard, which currently sits at a price target of $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Hewlett Packard with a target price of $17. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Hewlett Packard with a target price of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

