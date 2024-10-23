Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on HON Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Honeywell Intl. Our analysis of options history for Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $74,400, and 7 were calls, valued at $265,309.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $230.0 for Honeywell Intl during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Honeywell Intl options trades today is 820.2 with a total volume of 2,004.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Honeywell Intl's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Honeywell Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.1 $5.6 $6.0 $230.00 $60.0K 3.0K 181 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.15 $227.50 $43.7K 7 819 HON PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.6 $12.0 $12.4 $220.00 $43.4K 423 65 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.1 $3.25 $227.50 $39.6K 7 150 HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $3.3 $3.3 $3.3 $225.00 $33.0K 491 113

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Honeywell Intl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Honeywell Intl's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,448,106, with HON's price down by -1.02%, positioned at $220.08. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Expert Opinions on Honeywell Intl

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $218.66666666666666.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $207. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $235. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $214.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

