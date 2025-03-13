Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on HLT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HLT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $741,440, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $35,100.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $250.0 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hilton Worldwide Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hilton Worldwide Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HLT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $18.0 $17.5 $18.0 $240.00 $313.2K 639 174 HLT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $29.5 $28.8 $28.8 $250.00 $172.8K 1.9K 0 HLT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $17.9 $17.6 $17.9 $240.00 $87.7K 639 223 HLT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.1 $4.0 $4.0 $220.00 $79.6K 355 1 HLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $39.0 $37.5 $39.0 $190.00 $35.1K 8 9

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates more than 1.2 million rooms across its more than 20 brands serving the premium economy through luxury segments. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands, representing 27% and 18%, respectively, of the company's total rooms, as of Dec. 31, 2024. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Spark, Tru, Tempo, and LivSmart, as well as a partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World and acquisitions of NoMad and Graduate Hotels. Managed and franchised hotels represent the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA, predominantly from the Americas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hilton Worldwide Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,231,937, the HLT's price is down by -2.9%, now at $221.78. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days. Expert Opinions on Hilton Worldwide Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $262.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $274. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, maintaining a target price of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hilton Worldwide Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

