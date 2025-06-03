Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on HIMS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 65 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $453,745, and 53 are calls, for a total amount of $3,066,660.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $105.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $1.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.8 $66.00 $165.6K 1.0K 4.0K HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $25.0 $24.3 $25.0 $65.00 $137.5K 189 65 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.0 $24.25 $25.0 $60.00 $125.0K 1.1K 83 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $53.65 $52.55 $53.64 $3.00 $112.6K 302 36 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.35 $9.7 $9.83 $58.00 $110.7K 669 541

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Hims & Hers Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Hims & Hers Health

Currently trading with a volume of 103,101,957, the HIMS's price is down by -2.46%, now at $55.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $43.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Sell rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $30. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $39. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $61.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



Latest Ratings for HIMS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Neutral May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Sell Sell May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

