Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on HIMS Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $281,902, and 16 were calls, valued at $727,977.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $32.0 to $60.0 for Hims & Hers Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $32.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $4.0 $3.85 $4.0 $38.00 $160.0K 10 581 HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.55 $5.4 $5.4 $32.00 $122.0K 148 227 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $4.0 $3.75 $3.9 $38.00 $78.4K 10 300 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $38.00 $71.0K 10 400 HIMS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $4.5 $3.85 $4.2 $41.50 $70.1K 312 1

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 5,246,910, the price of HIMS is down by -10.54%, reaching $36.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now. What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $43.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $68. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $21. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $39. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Sell rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.