Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on HIMS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 56 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $2,889,031, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $2,337,009.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $95.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $10.3 $10.2 $10.3 $69.00 $509.8K 85 558 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $5.25 $5.05 $5.05 $72.00 $328.2K 3.2K 2.1K HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.3 $15.0 $15.04 $70.00 $300.6K 579 22 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $8.25 $8.2 $8.2 $60.00 $272.2K 1.1K 588 HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $18.25 $17.55 $17.74 $65.00 $266.0K 88 1.3K

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Hims & Hers Health With a volume of 17,324,900, the price of HIMS is down -8.64% at $62.8. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days. Expert Opinions on Hims & Hers Health

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $49.66.

