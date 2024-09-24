Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on GOLD Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Barrick Gold. Our analysis of options history for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $203,001, and 17 were calls, valued at $878,736.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $13.0 to $27.0 for Barrick Gold during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Barrick Gold options trades today is 12886.84 with a total volume of 26,622.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Barrick Gold's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $27.0 over the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.83 $0.82 $0.83 $21.00 $207.5K 4.5K 2.8K GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.8 $3.75 $3.8 $17.00 $76.0K 1.2K 201 GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.5 $1.47 $1.47 $20.00 $70.8K 9.4K 486 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.34 $0.32 $0.35 $27.00 $56.3K 70 1.9K GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.44 $0.43 $0.43 $21.00 $50.4K 5.6K 1.2K

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Barrick Gold, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Barrick Gold Trading volume stands at 13,635,751, with GOLD's price up by 1.21%, positioned at $20.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. Expert Opinions on Barrick Gold

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Argus Research has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $24.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Barrick Gold options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

