Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on GOLD Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GOLD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Barrick Gold. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 77% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,000, and 8 calls, totaling $499,210.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $25.0 for Barrick Gold, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Barrick Gold stands at 15589.33, with a total volume reaching 5,926.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Barrick Gold, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.75 $10.75 $10.75 $10.00 $161.2K 5.5K 300 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $7.25 $7.25 $7.25 $15.00 $78.3K 458 108 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.8 $10.7 $10.77 $10.00 $53.8K 5.5K 50 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.75 $10.65 $10.75 $10.00 $53.7K 5.5K 150 GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.49 $0.48 $0.48 $23.00 $48.1K 2.2K 1.9K

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Barrick Gold, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Barrick Gold's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 16,896,666, the price of GOLD is down by -1.35%, reaching $20.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now. Expert Opinions on Barrick Gold

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $24.0.

An analyst from Argus Research has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Barrick Gold with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

