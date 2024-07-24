Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on GME Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GameStop (NYSE:GME).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GME, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for GameStop.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 4% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $416,979, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $476,016.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $125.0 for GameStop over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $96.6 $96.6 $96.6 $120.00 $67.6K 708 7 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.9 $8.75 $8.75 $20.00 $65.6K 12.3K 84 GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.9 $2.89 $2.9 $15.00 $58.0K 4.3K 213 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.95 $6.65 $6.64 $25.00 $56.6K 4.0K 237 GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.3 $1.22 $1.3 $20.00 $50.8K 3.6K 604

About GameStop

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites. The majority of sales are from the United States.

GameStop's Current Market Status With a volume of 4,764,088, the price of GME is down -3.49% at $24.61. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GameStop options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

