Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on GEV Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GEV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for GE Vernova. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 14% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $124,395, and 11 are calls, amounting to $594,340.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $340.0 for GE Vernova over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GE Vernova options trades today is 964.5 with a total volume of 3,188.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GE Vernova's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $2.2 $2.0 $2.1 $280.00 $105.0K 5.2K 520 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.9 $1.8 $1.9 $280.00 $94.8K 5.2K 1.2K GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $51.8 $49.0 $50.75 $200.00 $81.2K 950 0 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.2 $6.2 $7.2 $300.00 $56.8K 307 86 GEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $25.1 $24.7 $24.9 $240.00 $54.7K 1.0K 53

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of GE Vernova Currently trading with a volume of 1,364,622, the GEV's price is up by 0.91%, now at $239.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

