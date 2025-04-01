Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on General Motors Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on General Motors. Our analysis of options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $943,861, and 13 were calls, valued at $1,231,696.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $37.0 and $55.0 for General Motors, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of General Motors stands at 3940.13, with a total volume reaching 36,070.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in General Motors, situated within the strike price corridor from $37.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $48.00 $407.8K 0 1.1K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.7 $3.5 $3.65 $48.00 $233.6K 0 2.5K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.14 $2.04 $2.04 $37.00 $163.4K 15.4K 3.5K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.05 $2.04 $2.04 $37.00 $146.8K 15.4K 2.7K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $0.49 $0.45 $0.49 $50.00 $107.9K 464 4.8K

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding General Motors, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of General Motors

With a trading volume of 13,882,683, the price of GM is up by 0.49%, reaching $47.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About General Motors

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $50.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for GM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Jan 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight

