Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on FUTU Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Futu Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $148,000 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $317,515.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $63.0 for Futu Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Futu Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Futu Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $63.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Futu Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $7.35 $7.35 $60.00 $103.4K 740 142 FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $2.01 $1.46 $1.61 $62.00 $80.5K 506 1.2K FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.25 $10.1 $10.1 $55.00 $74.7K 443 75 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.3 $1.24 $1.3 $60.00 $65.7K 308 523 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.05 $0.95 $0.97 $61.00 $48.0K 62 562

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Futu Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Futu Hldgs With a trading volume of 914,190, the price of FUTU is down by -2.88%, reaching $61.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Futu Hldgs

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.2.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Futu Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

