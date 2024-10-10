Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on FSLR Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $995,671, and 15 are calls, amounting to $694,269.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $330.0 for First Solar over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 471.82 with a total volume of 2,641.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.15 $87.4 $89.1 $280.00 $133.7K 33 34 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $60.8 $58.9 $58.9 $250.00 $118.1K 12 27 FSLR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $90.2 $89.1 $89.1 $280.00 $107.0K 33 14 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $17.25 $16.7 $16.7 $210.00 $105.2K 1.1K 164 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $13.95 $13.0 $13.95 $210.00 $96.2K 1.1K 69

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding First Solar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of First Solar Trading volume stands at 1,567,620, with FSLR's price down by -7.97%, positioned at $208.03. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 19 days. Expert Opinions on First Solar

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $307.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $266. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $343. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $321.

