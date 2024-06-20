Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on FSLR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $237,997 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $491,735.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $360.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $3.0 $2.54 $3.0 $272.50 $85.5K 91 18 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $120.45 $118.1 $118.1 $360.00 $82.6K 16 0 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $8.3 $7.9 $8.1 $300.00 $81.0K 696 151 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $8.25 $7.95 $7.95 $300.00 $79.5K 696 271 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $14.0 $14.0 $14.0 $260.00 $56.0K 1.2K 17

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Having examined the options trading patterns of First Solar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 352,081, the FSLR's price is down by -2.03%, now at $257.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

