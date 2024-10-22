Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Fiserv Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Fiserv (NYSE:FI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Fiserv. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $246,464, and 3 are calls, amounting to $101,810.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $200.0 for Fiserv over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Fiserv stands at 152.0, with a total volume reaching 894.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Fiserv, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Fiserv 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.5 $9.1 $10.5 $200.00 $105.0K 192 100 FI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.9 $11.6 $11.7 $200.00 $50.3K 162 43 FI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $5.9 $5.5 $5.72 $197.50 $43.4K 324 182 FI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $5.0 $4.7 $5.0 $197.50 $38.0K 324 80 FI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $5.0 $4.4 $4.59 $197.50 $34.5K 324 305

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Fiserv, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Fiserv Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,012,516, the price of FI is up by 0.52%, reaching $198.19. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What The Experts Say On Fiserv

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $209.6.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $203. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Fiserv with a target price of $195. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Fiserv with a target price of $230. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Fiserv, targeting a price of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

