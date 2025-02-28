Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on FANG Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FANG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Diamondback Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $70,780, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $271,812.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $137.78 and $177.78 for Diamondback Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Diamondback Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Diamondback Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $137.78 to $177.78 over the preceding 30 days.

Diamondback Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.6 $10.5 $11.6 $177.78 $70.7K 27 61 FANG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.6 $6.1 $6.3 $155.00 $56.8K 276 188 FANG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $6.1 $6.28 $155.00 $55.1K 276 98 FANG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $5.3 $3.8 $4.48 $157.50 $45.0K 168 101 FANG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.1 $8.0 $8.1 $165.31 $34.0K 44 47

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proven reserves of 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 598,000 barrels per day in 2024, at a ratio of 56% oil, 23% natural gas liquids, and 21% natural gas.

Present Market Standing of Diamondback Energy Trading volume stands at 1,483,398, with FANG's price up by 0.3%, positioned at $156.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 60 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Diamondback Energy

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $221.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Diamondback Energy, targeting a price of $227. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $204. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Diamondback Energy, maintaining a target price of $238. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Diamondback Energy, maintaining a target price of $216.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Diamondback Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.