Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on EXE Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EXE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Expand Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $97,515, and 7 are calls, amounting to $583,908.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $125.0 for Expand Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Expand Energy options trades today is 6743.83 with a total volume of 3,492.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Expand Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Expand Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.6 $3.35 $3.6 $125.00 $162.0K 161 450 EXE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.8 $4.75 $4.75 $105.00 $161.0K 5.4K 691 EXE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.4 $4.7 $105.00 $80.8K 5.4K 52 EXE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.49 $1.31 $1.31 $100.00 $67.6K 11.2K 325 EXE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.35 $9.45 $10.35 $95.00 $51.7K 1.3K 50

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

Expand Energy's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,872,849, the EXE's price is up by 0.79%, now at $101.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. What The Experts Say On Expand Energy

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $109.25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Expand Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

