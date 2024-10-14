Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Estee Lauder Cos Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Estee Lauder Cos. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $788,423, and 3 are calls, amounting to $164,820.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $110.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Estee Lauder Cos's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Estee Lauder Cos's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.2 $16.0 $16.12 $95.00 $347.9K 1.6K 397 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.0 $4.9 $4.9 $99.00 $105.7K 101 217 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $16.4 $16.2 $16.2 $110.00 $102.0K 16 63 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.2 $16.0 $16.12 $95.00 $99.8K 1.6K 181 EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $100.00 $75.2K 2.5K 132

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

In light of the recent options history for Estee Lauder Cos, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Estee Lauder Cos Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,271,929, the price of EL is down by -2.07%, reaching $94.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now. What The Experts Say On Estee Lauder Cos

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $121.66666666666667.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Estee Lauder Cos with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

