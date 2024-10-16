Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ESTC Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ESTC often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Elastic. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $72,250, and 8 calls, totaling $493,658.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $85.0 for Elastic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Elastic's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Elastic's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Elastic Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ESTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.8 $9.5 $9.7 $80.00 $184.2K 1.2K 330 ESTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $9.7 $9.5 $9.6 $80.00 $98.8K 1.2K 104 ESTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.5 $8.4 $8.5 $85.00 $72.2K 124 85 ESTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.2 $9.9 $10.1 $80.00 $64.6K 1.2K 521 ESTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.8 $9.7 $9.7 $80.00 $33.9K 1.2K 365

About Elastic

Elastic is a software company based in Mountain View, California, focusing on search-adjacent products. Its search engine allows it to process both structured and unstructured data while gleaning insights from that data. The firm's primary focus is on enterprise search, observability, and security.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Elastic, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Elastic Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 314,355, the ESTC's price is up by 0.66%, now at $82.72. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Elastic with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

