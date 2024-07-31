Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on EQIX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Equinix. Our analysis of options history for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,048,310, and 2 were calls, valued at $78,543.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $730.0 and $820.0 for Equinix, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Equinix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Equinix's whale activity within a strike price range from $730.0 to $820.0 in the last 30 days.

Equinix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQIX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $66.0 $56.2 $60.51 $730.00 $508.2K 0 32 EQIX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $74.0 $71.6 $74.0 $820.00 $288.6K 46 40 EQIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $66.0 $56.2 $60.7 $730.00 $121.2K 0 30 EQIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $25.3 $24.3 $25.3 $820.00 $50.6K 35 31 EQIX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $21.5 $19.9 $21.2 $780.00 $40.2K 14 29

About Equinix

Equinix operates 260 data centers in 71 markets worldwide. It generates 44% of total revenue in the Americas, 35% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 21% in Asia-Pacific. The firm has more than 10,000 customers, including 2,100 network providers, that are dispersed over five verticals: cloud and IT services, content providers, network and mobile services, financial services, and enterprise. About 70% of Equinix's revenue comes from renting space to tenants and related services, and more than 15% comes from interconnection. Equinix operates as a real estate investment trust.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Equinix, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Equinix Trading volume stands at 395,400, with EQIX's price up by 3.66%, positioned at $796.93. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Expert Opinions on Equinix

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $874.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $873. In a positive move, an analyst from Wells Fargo has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $875.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

