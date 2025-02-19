Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ENPH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $694,973, and 21 are calls, amounting to $783,667.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $110.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $24.1 $22.65 $23.62 $90.00 $529.0K 2.4K 224 ENPH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $19.9 $19.25 $19.57 $50.00 $54.8K 1.3K 318 ENPH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $20.45 $20.0 $20.28 $50.00 $54.6K 1.3K 933 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.8 $14.65 $14.8 $75.00 $51.8K 1.0K 212 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.8 $14.8 $14.8 $75.00 $51.8K 1.0K 142

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Enphase Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,092,924, the price of ENPH is up by 4.28%, reaching $68.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $73.338.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Craig-Hallum keeps a Buy rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $101. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $67. * An analyst from Guggenheim upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $62. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $86. * An analyst from GLJ Research has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Enphase Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.