Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Energy Transfer Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ET usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Energy Transfer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $1,473,360, and 2 are calls, amounting to $74,504.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $22.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Energy Transfer stands at 7861.9, with a total volume reaching 32,451.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Energy Transfer, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $22.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.9 $0.9 $0.9 $19.00 $276.0K 11.6K 4.0K ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.89 $0.79 $0.84 $19.00 $252.3K 555 6.0K ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.89 $0.83 $0.84 $19.00 $252.3K 555 2.5K ET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.3 $1.18 $1.3 $15.00 $130.0K 8.6K 1.0K ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.84 $0.83 $0.83 $19.00 $118.3K 11.6K 7.1K

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network totals 130,000 miles. It also owns gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the US, fuel distribution assets, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. It combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Energy Transfer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now? With a volume of 9,529,049, the price of ET is down -3.49% at $18.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Energy Transfer

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Energy Transfer with a target price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

