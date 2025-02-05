Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DUOL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Duolingo.

Looking at options history for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $121,930 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $713,370.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $540.0 for Duolingo, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Duolingo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Duolingo's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Duolingo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $81.0 $76.5 $81.0 $540.00 $405.0K 65 50 DUOL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $122.5 $119.2 $121.1 $480.00 $96.8K 0 8 DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $71.9 $69.1 $71.0 $390.00 $92.3K 24 14 DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $42.8 $40.2 $42.0 $420.00 $58.8K 41 14 DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $51.8 $49.0 $50.03 $340.00 $50.0K 69 11

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include The Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has three predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Duolingo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Duolingo's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 463,914, with DUOL's price up by 0.47%, positioned at $387.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Duolingo

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $390.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $370. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Duolingo, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Duolingo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

