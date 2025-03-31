Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DRI Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Darden Restaurants. Our analysis of options history for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $764,565, and 2 were calls, valued at $77,550.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $180.0 and $240.0 for Darden Restaurants, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Darden Restaurants's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Darden Restaurants's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Darden Restaurants Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.3 $4.8 $5.15 $200.00 $103.0K 374 300 DRI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $35.1 $33.2 $34.19 $240.00 $102.5K 101 88 DRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $34.9 $33.1 $33.95 $240.00 $102.5K 101 58 DRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $25.6 $24.6 $25.24 $230.00 $98.4K 243 74 DRI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.1 $4.8 $4.9 $200.00 $98.0K 374 603

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the US full-service space, with consolidated revenue of $11.4 billion in fiscal 2024 resulting in 3%-4% full-service market share (per NRA data and our calculations). The company maintains a portfolio of 11 restaurant brands: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Ruth's Chris, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, Bahama Breeze, The Capital Burger, and most recently, Chuy's. Darden generates revenue almost exclusively from company-owned restaurants, though a small network of franchised restaurants and consumer-packaged goods sales through the traditional grocery channel contribute modestly. As of the end of its fiscal 2024, the company operated 2,031 restaurants in the US.

In light of the recent options history for Darden Restaurants, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Darden Restaurants

With a volume of 561,164, the price of DRI is up 1.05% at $207.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Darden Restaurants

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $213.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for DRI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

