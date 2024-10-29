Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Dollar Gen Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Dollar Gen. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 22% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $265,014, and 8 calls, totaling $905,522.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $120.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dollar Gen options trades today is 1017.88 with a total volume of 835.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dollar Gen's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $23.9 $22.55 $22.8 $65.00 $684.0K 200 0 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.95 $10.9 $10.95 $85.00 $265.0K 2.9K 254 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $22.8 $22.0 $22.0 $60.00 $44.0K 1 0 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.99 $1.81 $2.0 $85.00 $35.7K 2.4K 1 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.78 $1.69 $1.77 $85.00 $35.6K 2.4K 381

About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dollar Gen, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Dollar Gen's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,329,852, the DG's price is down by -0.8%, now at $80.45. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days. Expert Opinions on Dollar Gen

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $101.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $98. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Dollar Gen, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dollar Gen with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

