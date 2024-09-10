Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DKNG Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DKNG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for DraftKings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 58% bullish and 41% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,485, and 11 calls, totaling $637,438.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $38.0 for DraftKings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $38.0 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.78 $0.76 $0.78 $38.00 $145.4K 8.4K 3.6K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $12.7 $12.5 $12.5 $35.00 $125.0K 1.2K 102 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.65 $3.55 $3.56 $35.00 $71.2K 2.8K 13 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.79 $0.78 $0.78 $38.00 $67.7K 8.4K 4.5K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.7 $0.61 $0.68 $38.00 $40.1K 8.4K 1.6K

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 27 states and iGaming in seven states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

In light of the recent options history for DraftKings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of DraftKings Currently trading with a volume of 3,745,685, the DKNG's price is up by 0.17%, now at $36.17. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for DraftKings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $55.4.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $60. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $60. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $60. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on DraftKings, maintaining a target price of $50. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on DraftKings with a target price of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

