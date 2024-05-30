Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DJT Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DJT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Trump Media & Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $1,363,891, and 5 are calls, amounting to $204,034.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $80.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trump Media & Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trump Media & Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $14.0 $12.9 $12.9 $52.00 $1.1M 34 865 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.0 $5.75 $6.0 $25.00 $60.0K 1.8K 101 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.0 $58.0 $58.0 $80.00 $58.0K 65 3 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.7 $24.5 $26.7 $25.00 $53.4K 85 5 DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $13.35 $11.15 $12.54 $40.00 $48.7K 2.1K 40

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trump Media & Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Trump Media & Technology Trading volume stands at 555,065, with DJT's price up by 2.11%, positioned at $52.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

