Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DHR Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Danaher (NYSE:DHR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DHR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Danaher. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 69% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,010, and 12 calls, totaling $1,546,396.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $192.5 to $200.0 for Danaher during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale trades within a strike price range from $192.5 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.3 $10.8 $10.8 $200.00 $540.0K 2.7K 1.5K DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.4 $10.8 $10.8 $200.00 $132.8K 2.7K 1.0K DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.3 $11.1 $11.3 $200.00 $131.0K 2.7K 183 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.7 $11.2 $11.2 $200.00 $126.5K 2.7K 453 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.4 $10.9 $10.9 $200.00 $115.5K 2.7K 605

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Danaher, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,974,010, the price of DHR is down by -1.03%, reaching $195.74.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Danaher

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $243.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Danaher with a target price of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Danaher, targeting a price of $260. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $250. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $250. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for DHR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy

