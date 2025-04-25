Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DHR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher.

Looking at options history for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,099,493 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $324,480.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $210.0 for Danaher over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $27.2 $26.3 $27.04 $170.00 $246.0K 127 92 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.2 $16.2 $16.2 $210.00 $105.5K 866 418 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.7 $16.7 $17.23 $210.00 $103.2K 866 118 DHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.5 $15.8 $16.94 $210.00 $101.6K 866 241 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.5 $15.8 $15.7 $210.00 $97.3K 866 539

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Danaher, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Danaher's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,116,247, with DHR's price up by 0.15%, positioned at $196.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 88 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Danaher

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $239.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Danaher, maintaining a target price of $240. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $250. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Danaher, maintaining a target price of $230. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for DHR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy

