Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DHR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Danaher.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $150,334, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $532,503.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $260.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Danaher's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Danaher's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $230.0 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Danaher 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.3 $7.2 $7.3 $260.00 $171.5K 56 0 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $240.00 $150.3K 2.4K 1 DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.4 $7.2 $7.3 $260.00 $80.3K 56 242 DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $1.7 $1.6 $1.65 $260.00 $78.0K 264 145 DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.6 $37.8 $37.8 $250.00 $52.9K 72 30

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Danaher's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,129,939, with DHR's price up by 0.82%, positioned at $245.54. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Expert Opinions on Danaher

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $260.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Danaher with a target price of $260.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Danaher options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

