Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DHI Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DHI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for D.R. Horton. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $1,227,233, and 2 are calls, amounting to $214,085.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $150.0 for D.R. Horton over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for D.R. Horton's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across D.R. Horton's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

D.R. Horton 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $20.3 $19.0 $19.65 $150.00 $127.7K 268 202 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.8 $24.5 $24.8 $130.00 $126.4K 13 52 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $16.4 $16.0 $16.07 $145.00 $123.7K 239 318 DHI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $12.8 $12.4 $12.78 $140.00 $100.5K 528 94 DHI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.9 $20.0 $21.9 $150.00 $87.6K 129 40

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 126 markets across 36 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (87% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with D.R. Horton, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is D.R. Horton Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,298,270, the DHI's price is up by 0.58%, now at $134.19. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 38 days. What The Experts Say On D.R. Horton

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $164.0.

