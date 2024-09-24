Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DHI Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on D.R. Horton.

Looking at options history for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $429,031 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $178,878.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $200.0 for D.R. Horton, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D.R. Horton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D.R. Horton's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $84.5 $79.8 $81.21 $120.00 $146.1K 381 18 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.2 $13.9 $13.99 $200.00 $80.7K 576 292 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.2 $13.9 $13.98 $200.00 $76.6K 576 234 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.2 $13.9 $14.11 $200.00 $70.7K 576 101 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.1 $13.9 $14.1 $200.00 $70.5K 576 151

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 118 markets across 33 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

In light of the recent options history for D.R. Horton, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is D.R. Horton Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 732,536, the price of DHI is down by -1.18%, reaching $191.19. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About D.R. Horton

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $217.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for D.R. Horton, targeting a price of $215. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

