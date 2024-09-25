Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DELL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $298,962 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $166,580.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $140.0 for Dell Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dell Technologies stands at 1142.5, with a total volume reaching 744.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dell Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $42.65 $42.2 $42.65 $80.00 $72.5K 140 17 DELL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $4.45 $3.65 $4.04 $119.00 $67.8K 918 171 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.55 $10.4 $10.55 $120.00 $64.3K 1.1K 63 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.75 $10.75 $10.75 $125.00 $50.3K 385 144 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.65 $8.2 $8.27 $125.00 $48.0K 3.6K 64

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,491,896, the price of DELL is up by 1.59%, reaching $119.18. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $147.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $158. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $140. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $160. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dell Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

