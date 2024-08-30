Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DASH Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $104,960, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $684,492.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $130.0 for DoorDash, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $27.0 $26.55 $26.55 $105.00 $193.8K 358 73 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $28.3 $27.45 $27.6 $105.00 $157.3K 358 130 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $23.6 $22.2 $22.2 $110.00 $133.2K 1.2K 0 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $22.8 $22.45 $22.45 $110.00 $125.7K 1.2K 116 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.84 $1.54 $1.82 $126.00 $72.8K 459 0

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DoorDash, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

DoorDash's Current Market Status With a volume of 683,087, the price of DASH is up 0.31% at $126.92. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. Expert Opinions on DoorDash

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $133.2.

An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $119. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $140. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on DoorDash, maintaining a target price of $137. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $125. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for DoorDash, targeting a price of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

