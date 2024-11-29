Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DAL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Delta Air Lines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $94,621, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,558,545.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $85.0 for Delta Air Lines over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.55 $17.5 $17.5 $47.00 $348.2K 11.7K 199 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $17.0 $16.8 $17.0 $47.00 $338.2K 18 199 DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $17.1 $16.9 $16.9 $47.00 $336.3K 18 199 DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.0 $7.8 $7.8 $70.00 $156.0K 730 200 DAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $7.0 $6.9 $6.9 $72.50 $138.0K 64 200

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Delta Air Lines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Delta Air Lines With a trading volume of 1,470,817, the price of DAL is up by 0.44%, reaching $63.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. What The Experts Say On Delta Air Lines

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $76. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, maintaining a target price of $72. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $88. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Delta Air Lines, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Delta Air Lines with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

