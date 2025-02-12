Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CVS Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CVS Health. Our analysis of options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $260,007, and 21 were calls, valued at $948,483.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $75.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.35 $2.13 $2.35 $75.00 $116.7K 1.0K 1.1K CVS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $23.85 $20.0 $21.85 $40.00 $109.2K 761 0 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.85 $6.65 $6.65 $57.50 $66.5K 5.0K 132 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.6 $9.55 $9.6 $57.50 $66.2K 1.9K 1.0K CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.75 $3.1 $3.1 $65.00 $64.8K 2.2K 0

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Current Position of CVS Health With a volume of 20,524,948, the price of CVS is up 15.18% at $63.35. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for CVS Health

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $65.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on CVS Health with a target price of $65.

