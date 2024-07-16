Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CVS Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CVS Health. Our analysis of options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $303,820, and 7 were calls, valued at $615,689.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $70.0 for CVS Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CVS Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CVS Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CVS Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $2.91 $4.7 $70.00 $304.6K 20.5K 44 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.15 $5.05 $5.15 $60.00 $153.4K 4.8K 17 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $4.2 $4.65 $70.00 $122.3K 20.5K 692 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $57.50 $88.7K 839 1 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.75 $5.7 $5.75 $57.50 $73.6K 990 8

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CVS Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

CVS Health's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,907,432, the price of CVS is up 1.67% at $59.65. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CVS Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

